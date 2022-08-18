- Advertisement -

After growing to 1,317 hectares, the Mount Docking wildfire 27 kilometres east of Radium Hot Springs has been upgraded to a fire of note by the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire is in a remote area and only threatening a hunting cabin and outbuildings near the edge of the fire. Structure protection has been set up there.

BC Wildfire Service officials said crews with heavy equipment completed a guard on the operable ground on the west flank, closest to the Kootenay Valley as well as the south flank, along the Corral FSR, near the Cross River.

Planned burns and water bucketing are also underway.

- Advertisement -

The fire is believed to have been caused by lightning on July 30.

There are 15 active fires in our region. Four are wildfires of note, two others are out of control, four are being held, four are under control and one is new.

Connell Ridge fire

The Connell Ridge fire south of Cranbrook is now approximately 1,700 hectares.

The lightning-caused fire was discovered on Aug. 1.

Crews are working on mop-up operations in areas where the fire has already come to the guard.

Planned burns are also underway whenever conditions are favourable.

An evacuation alert remains in place for six properties along Gold Creek Forest Service Road. An area restriction is in effect.

Cummings Creek fire

Work on the Cummings creek fire has been favourable as of late. The fire is still just over 50 hectares and has backed down into the wetter areas around Cummings Creek.

BC Wildfire Service officials said this has slowed growth in the north and easterly directions, allowing crews to safely work on building limited access routes.

Incident commander Steve Lemon said crews are being taken off the fire, but a monitoring plan is in place in case the fire worsens.

The fire was caused by lightning and was discovered on Aug. 4.

Weasel Creek fire

The lighting-caused Weasel Creek fire burning on both sides of the border is now at 985 hectares on the Canadian side.

The fire was discovered on Aug. 4 and is located 39 kilometres southeast of Baynes Lake.

Crews are continuing work on a 50 foot black line along the entire northeast and eastern flanks of the incident to prevent growth towards the Flathead Valley.

Stirton Road fire

The Stirton Road fire is the lone new fire in our region, located next to Highway 95A near Wycliffe.

The cause of the fire is unknown and it’s about 0.03 hectares.

Jordan Lake fire

This fire is being held and located west of Spillimacheen.

It’s believed to be human-caused and 0.3 hectares.

It was discovered on Aug. 15.

Larson Lake fires

Two fires are being held near Larson Lake south of Canal Flats.

One is approximately 1.1 hectares while the other is 0.1.

They are both considered lightning-caused and were discovered on Aug. 16.

Arrow Creek fire

The fire near Wynndel is being held after it was discovered on Aug. 16.

It’s 0.03 hectares, but the cause is unknown.

Under Control Fires

The Six Mile Creek fire near Kitchener is under control. It is person caused and approximately 55 hectares.

The Gilnockie Provincial Park, Mount Nicholas and Hardie Creek fires are all under control and around two hectares each.