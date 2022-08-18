Construction is underway on a new bridge over the railway through Elko along Highway 3, replacing the original built in 1950.

B.C. Government officials said the new overhead bridge will be 53 metres long, with a westbound turn lane being added at Bate Avenue to improve safety and streamline access.

“An average of 6,700 vehicles per day travel this section of highway throughout the year. In summer, this increases to approximately 9,800 vehicles per day,” said B.C. government officials.

Staff said the bridge will boast wider shoulders, improved lightning, a barrier-protected sidewalk on the north side of the bridge.

A wheelchair-accessible pedestrian tunnel will also be built under Highway 3.

Provincial officials said the new bridge is anticipated to improve traffic flow through the highway.

A $9.6-million contract was awarded to Cranbrook’s MacKay Contracting Ltd.

“People travelling through the area will experience limited traffic disruptions, as the existing bridge will remain open during construction,” said B.C. officials.

Construction has already begun and is expected the bridge to be completed in the summer of 2023.