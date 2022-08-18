- Advertisement -

Tree pruning will disrupt traffic for a few days next week on Cranbrook’s 12th Street North, along the south side of the Tamarack Mall.

City of Cranbrook officials said staff will be trimming willow trees and removing dangerous trees along Joseph Creek from Monday to Wednesday.

According to staff, this will improve visibility and clearance over the sidewalk and road.

Traffic control workers will be on-site, with single-lane traffic expected through the area.

Drivers are asked to slow down and respect posted signs and workers in the area.