- Advertisement -

The Cranbrook Bucks have made a trade, sending defenceman Cole Assailly to the Sherwood Park Crusaders of the AJHL.

In return, the Bucks are getting back the playing rights to defenceman Cale Ashcroft and future considerations.

Last year for the Bucks, Assailly put up two goals and 13 assists in 38 games. He also racked up 14 penalty minutes.

In Ashcroft’s last season with the Crusaders, the defenceman tallied nine goals and 12 assists in 50 games.