Four members of Elkford’s fire department are back after they were assigned to help out with the Cummings Creek wildfire and get the community better protected against fires.

District of Elkford officials said crews visited properties to ensure residents were following FireSmart principles.

Members also helped educate property owners, helped to remove combustibles from around structures, apply poly to prevent embers from blowing into enclosed spaces and reduced other risk factors.

Elkford firefighters James Mills, Keely Paton, Jenny Kenny and Neil Hawthorne were assigned to Task Force #1 to help out

Officials with the BC Wildfire Service said the threat from the 52-hectare blaze about 5 kilometres west of Sparwood has decreased.

This means a large number of structural protection staff were able to go back to their normal jobs, including the four from Elkford.

“On behalf of our community, we thank our firefighters in Elkford for their selfless bravery, dedication and willingness to help those in need. We also extend our gratitude to all the firefighters and emergency crews across our province who are battling wildfires and putting their lives at risk to protect British Columbia’s forests, wildlife, homes, businesses, families and communities.,” said District staff.