An unlocked vehicle was stolen and a number of other others were rummaged through in Windermere and Invermere.

Columbia Valley RCMP officials said a brown Subaru Forester was reported as stolen on Friday from a home on Timber Way in Invermere.

According to officers, the vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside.

The same morning, a number of reports came in regarding vehicles being rummaged through in the Invermere and Windermere areas.

Police are reminding you to remove all valuables from your vehicle and keep the doors locked.

“Leaving vehicles insecure enables criminals to commit further crimes as they often use these stolen vehicles to commit other offences,” said RCMP officials.