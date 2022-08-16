- Advertisement -

A $1,150 fine was issued to an Invermere resident who was breaking fire ban regulations.

Columbia Valley RCMP officials said they were called out alongside the Invermere Fire Department on Sunday around 7:30 p.m. to investigate a report of someone burning brush.

At the scene, officers learned that a resident was burning tree limbs at a property on 3rd Avenue.

The person was slapped with a $1,150 ticket for Failing to Comply with Fire Regulations.

- Advertisement -

A campfire, category 2 and 3 burn ban is in place in B.C., as wildfires burn across the province.

Officials said burn bans are in place to limit the potential for man-made wildfires to spark, which pulls resources away from fighting naturally-occurring wildfires.