An area restriction has been put in place around the Mount Docking Wildfire, about 27 kilometres east of Radium Hot Springs.

As of Tuesday, the fire has grown to an estimated 341 hectares in size.

BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) officials believe the fire was caused by a lightning strike, and was discovered on July 30th.

“This area restriction reflects the continued need to protect the public in areas where ongoing fire suppression activities are taking place,” said BCWS officials.

The restriction will be in place until Oct 15., or when it gets rescinded.

The only people allowed in the zone are those with a signed authorization form, people travelling to or from their property as long as it is not under an evacuation order, people travelling in an official capacity or firefighters and other support staff.

Anyone found in violation of the area restriction may be fined $1,150.

