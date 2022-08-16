- Advertisement -

Update:

Highway 3 east of Sparwood is fully open to traffic following a semi-truck tipping over on Tuesday morning.

Details are not yet available regarding why the semi tipped over or if anyone was injured.

Original Story:

Highway 3 east of Sparwood is down to one lane after a semi-truck tipped and spilled its load on Tuesday morning.

Drive BC officials said the accident happened between Old Town Bridge and Forest Crowne Terrace.

According to officials, crews are working to recover the vehicle as of noon.

Drivers are asked to be cautious in the area and watch out for traffic control.