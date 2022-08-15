- Advertisement -

Another smokey skies bulletin has been issued by Environment Canada for the Elk Valley.

Officials say communities in the area are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24-48 hours.

Wildfire smoke is a natural part of our environment but it is important to be mindful that exposure to smoke may affect your health,” said Environment Canada officials.

“People with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, older adults, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure.”

You can avoid smoke exposure by staying inside as much as you can, running a HEPA filter and keeping your car windows up and A/C on while driving.