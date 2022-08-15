- Advertisement -

The 7th annual Hometown for Hunger event in Cranbrook raised over $9,000 for the local Salvation Army.

All proceeds from the event will be invested into an endowment fund, which will be used for annual grants to get food to those who need it.

“Every year, forever, that fund will provide a grant to our local Salvation Army’s food programs,” said Lynnette Wray, Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies (CFKR) Executive Director. “Our local Salvation Army does school lunches, and community meals, they also provide meals to people who can’t come in.”

CFKR officials said the Cranbrook Salvation Army provides about 24,000 school lunches and 13,000 community meals.

- Advertisement -

The need for these meal programs has grown through the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the event, Denham Ford and East Kootenay Community Credit Union each matched donations up to $1,000.

Donations towards the food program are still open.

“There’s still time to donate to this year’s Hometown for Hunger event,” said Wray. “We would love to meet and beat the $10,000 mark from the 2021 event, and we have several options for folks to make a tax-receiptable charitable donation.”

Donations can be sent in via cheque, e-transfer, cash or credit card. Details can be found below.

More: CFKR website