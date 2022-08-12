- Advertisement -
The Columbia Valley Search and Rescue had a busy 48-hour period this week conducting three rescues.
The first was a nighttime search for a missing mountain biker at Panorama.
SAR officials said the biker had sustained serious injuries in a crash.
Crews provided first aid and transferred the biker to BC Ambulance Service for further care.
The second rescue was a medical evacuation from the Kootenay River.
The subject was located and transported with the help of Glacier Helicopters Invermere.
Lastly, crews conducted a rescue for a subject that had gone over Lower Bugaboo falls.
They were found and extracted.
