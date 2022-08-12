On Tuesday Cranbrook Residents can get a chance to meet Bowen Byram and get a photo taken with the Stanley Cup.

The Stanley Cup Champion and the cup itself will be at the Western Financial Place between 1-3 p.m.

The City of Cranbrook is asking everyone to prepare group photos over individual photos.

There will be no personal pictures, selfies or autographs.

Photos are being taken by a professional photographer and will be available for download after the event.

However, not everyone will be able to attend.

The city is using a lottery system to decide who’s first in line.