On Tuesday Cranbrook Residents can get a chance to meet Bowen Byram and get a photo taken with the Stanley Cup.
The Stanley Cup Champion and the cup itself will be at the Western Financial Place between 1-3 p.m.
The City of Cranbrook is asking everyone to prepare group photos over individual photos.
There will be no personal pictures, selfies or autographs.
Photos are being taken by a professional photographer and will be available for download after the event.
However, not everyone will be able to attend.
The city is using a lottery system to decide who’s first in line.
Random line-up:
- One lottery ticket per group.
- Must be present when calling out tickets to get a place in line.
- Tickets are available between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at WFP.
- Tickets will be drawn at 12:30 p.m., you must be present to claim your spot in line.
- Winning ticket will be first in line, sequential tickets will be second and third and so on.
It’s a timed event, the faster you photo the more people will get a chance.
