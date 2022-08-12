Listen Live

The cup comes to Cranbrook

By Josiah Spyker
(Supplied by Unsplash)
On Tuesday Cranbrook Residents can get a chance to meet Bowen Byram and get a photo taken with the Stanley Cup.

The Stanley Cup Champion and the cup itself will be at the Western Financial Place between 1-3 p.m.

The City of Cranbrook is asking everyone to prepare group photos over individual photos.

There will be no personal pictures, selfies or autographs.

Photos are being taken by a professional photographer and will be available for download after the event.

However, not everyone will be able to attend.

The city is using a lottery system to decide who’s first in line.

Random line-up:
  • One lottery ticket per group.
  • Must be present when calling out tickets to get a place in line.
  • Tickets are available between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at WFP.
  • Tickets will be drawn at 12:30 p.m., you must be present to claim your spot in line.
  • Winning ticket will be first in line, sequential tickets will be second and third and so on.
It’s a timed event, the faster you photo the more people will get a chance.
