Recent and forecasted thunderstorms have the BC Wildfire Service predicting increased fire activity in the southeast over the weekend.

Officials said crews are responding to 10 new lightning-caused wildfires.

Thunderstorms are expected to continue on Friday, with increased winds expected for Saturday.

Wildfire Service officials expect to discover new fires over the next few days.

“Ground crews and aviation resources are being strategically deployed to new incidents in a priority sequence as they are discovered,” said the BC Wildfire Service. “These newly discovered fires have been initial attack targets; meaning they are able to be attacked directly. On most of these new fires, control lines are established adjacent to the fire.”

Officials said none of the new fires are currently threatening any structures or infrastructure.

“Currently, 24 fires are burning in the Southeast Fire Centre. Since April 1, 2022, there have been 112 fires covering 4,051 hectares,” said BC Wildfire officials.

The public is being reminded that campfires, category 2 and 3 fires remain prohibited.

“Human-caused wildfires are fully preventable and unnecessarily divert firefighting resources from naturally occurring wildfires,” said officials.