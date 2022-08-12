- Advertisement -

Starting on Monday there will be a temporary closure of both Lion’s Trail and the Marysville Falls walkway for major upgrades and maintenance.

The Marysville Falls walkway will be closed until Oct. 31 for a complete replacement of the existing boardwalk.

City of Kimberley staff said the upgrades will allow wheelchair and other mobility devices access and include up-to-date safety features.

The Rotary Club raised $340,000 to complete the project.

Repairs are being made to the Lion’s Trail. It will be closed between the bridge at the Black Bear intersection and the south bridge.

Work is expected to take five days and the trail should reopen by the end of the day on Aug. 19.