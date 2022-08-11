- Advertisement -

Communities in the Elk Valley are doing their part to help BC Wildfire Service crews action the fires in our area.

The Elkford Fire Department has sent four members of their detachment to Sparwood to assist with the Cummings Creek fire.

They have also sent their spare fire truck.

The Cummings Creek fire is approximately 52 hectares. No buildings are currently being threatened.

- Advertisement -

A vast tent site has also been set up in Elko as seen in the photo below.

It was set up to strategically support the Connell Complex which is managing the Connell Ridge, Weasel Creek and Cummings Creek wildfires.

It’s housing over 120 crew members and includes a full kitchen, wash trailers and laundry services.

The City of Fernie has also set up some tenting at the aquatic centre.

Crews are able to use the centre for showering and a section of the parking lot has been blocked off for fire trucks and larger equipment.

City staff ask you to avoid the area where tents are set up so crews can get the rest they need.

It’s not just local communities helping out. Firefighters have come from across the province and structure protection support crews have been sent from Blewett, Coldstream, Grand Forks, Castlegar, Miocene, Ootischenia, Comox, Creston, Trail and Ladysmith.