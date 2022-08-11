- Advertisement -

Residents can use water as normal after crews repaired a significant leak in Moyie’s water system.

Regional District of East Kootenay officials said they asked residents to limit water use on Wednesday in response to a substantial water loss.

Water was draining faster than pumps could refill the reservoir.

Upon discovery, crews got into action and tried to find the issue.

“We isolated various sections of the water system and were able to narrow down the source of the problem. Upon further investigation, we found and isolated a leaking curb stop and have determined that was the cause of the significant water loss we were seeing,” said Brian Funke, Engineering Services Manager. “We would like to thank residents for their cooperation and understanding while we completed repairs.”

Residents are asked to pay close attention in the coming days and the RDEK keeps monitoring for more leaks. If you hear the sound of rushing water or see any unexplained pooling water on the ground in the Moyie area, you should report it to RDEK’s Engineering Services Department.

RDEK officials are using the opportunity to remind Moyie water system users of their watering schedule.

Residents west of Tavistock can water on even-numbered days, while those east of Tavistock can water on odd-numbered days.

Watering times are between 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.