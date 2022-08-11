- Advertisement -

Residents of southeast B.C. will have to deal with increased wildfire smoke over the coming days, as an air quality statement has been issued for the region.

“The Southern Interior continues to be impacted by widespread smoke,” said B.C. Government officials. “Thunderstorms and convection today may clear the smoke, but may also lead to new fire activity.”

Wildfire smoke will naturally come with increased fire activity, but officials say it is important to remember that smoke exposure could impact your health.

Those with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, older adults, pregnant people and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are at a higher risk.

- Advertisement -

“If you or those in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure. Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gases which includes many chemicals that can harm your health,” said Environment Canada officials.

You can check any active weather advisories through the link below.

More: B.C. weather alerts (Environment Canada)