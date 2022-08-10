- Advertisement -

The Golden Rockets will be without Connor Funke and goalie Levi Hall next season.

Both players are moving up to different leagues.

Hall is heading to the Niverville Nighthawks of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League.

Last season he had seven wins with a .910 save percentage and a 4.02 goals against average.

“I came into Golden and did my job. I felt my game was improving tons game in and game out,” said Hall.

“Golden not only developed me as a good goalie, but helped me be an even better person.”

Funke will be playing for Indiana Tech University in the American Collegiate Hockey Association with the Warriors.

This past season he had 10 goals and 17 points in 39 games.

“It was a pleasure to work with Connor for the past three seasons and to see his commitment and passion for hockey translate into a great opportunity to play college hockey,” said Rockets Head Coach and GM Chuck Wight.

“Connor has a lot of drive and has put in great efforts on and off-the-ice during his time in the KIJHL. His growth as a leader in Golden is another area that will be a big plus in his college career. We wish Connor all the best and thank him for his time in Golden.”