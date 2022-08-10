- Advertisement -

After eight years in office, Kimberley Mayor Don McCormack is seeking election in the upcoming general municipal election.

“Although I’m trying to be very conscious of my ‘best-before’ date, COVID and other things over the last two and a half years have really got in the way of things being completed,” explained McCormick. “After a lot of careful thought, I’ve decided to go back to the residents of Kimberley and ask for support for at least one more term.”

McCormick said his proudest accomplishment over his time as mayor was seeing where Kimberley now sits financially.

“You can’t do anything without money and toy need a sound financial foundation in order to get things done in the municipality. We are considerably ahead of where we were eight years ago, with solid reserves in place and we’ve lowered our tax rates relative to everywhere else in the Kootenays,” said McCormick.

He said his time as mayor has proven that he will be capable of at least one more shot in the position.

“I think that the next four years, with the economic environment that we’re in – interest rates are going up, we got inflation we haven’t seen in the last 40 or so years – these things are going to require strong leadership to navigate through the goals and objectives we have as a community,” said McCormick. “I think the last eight years that I put in have proven that I have that kind of leadership, and I look forward to the possibility of doing one more term.”

The 2022 general municipal election is set for October 15th.