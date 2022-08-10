- Advertisement -

Residents in the Moyie area should save some water and limit use on Wednesday while staff with the Regional District attempt to find what is behind a significant water loss.

Users of the Moyie water system are asked to refrain from non-essential water use for the time being, including outdoor watering, washing of vehicles or filling of hot tubs.

“We are currently dealing with an unknown and substantial water loss within the water system and are trying to isolate the cause of the water loss, which may be a large leak,” said Engineering Services Manager, Brian Funke. “At this time, the water is flowing out faster than the pumps can keep up and the reservoir cannot refill fast enough.”

Starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, one to two-hour service interruptions will happen in different areas while workers attempt to isolate any possible leak.

If you hear any sound of rushing water, or see water pooling on the ground in the Moyie water service area, you are asked to report it to the RDEK’s Engineering Services Department.