BC Wildfire Crews are fighting fire with fire by conducting some planned burns around the Connell Ridge blaze.

Crews could be out as early as 11 a.m. today using a heli-torch, which is an attachment that hangs from a helicopter, with a fuel source the pilot can control.

With the direction of an ignition specialist, the pilot will control the torch direction and intensity and ignite fuels in chosen areas.

BC Wildfire Service officials said the burn will be watched closely by ignition operations, ground crews and the ignition specialist.

They will monitor the weather, wind direction and wind speed.

If conditions change too much the burn will be postponed.

There will most likely be a lot more smoke in the air while the burn is taking place.

The Connell Ridge fire is at an estimated 1,350 hectares.

An evacuation alert for six properties along Gold Creek Forest Service Road is still in effect as well as the area restriction.