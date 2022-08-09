- Advertisement -

A former Fernie Ghostrider is moving up to the Manitoba Junior Hockey League to play for the Winnipeg Blues.

Matthew Schulmeister put up 10 points in 30 games for the Ghostriders last season.

“Throughout the season I was constantly pushed and challenged to be better every day,” said Schulmeister.

“From our system work in practice to putting them to the test during games, I was always learning from the coaches and my teammates.”



He was able to make his way up the special teams lineup last season.

“Towards the middle of the season, I felt my skill level and speed really advanced and made a big difference in my game,” he said.

“I was able to contribute more offence for the team and create more space and opportunities for myself. My speed is my biggest asset and I’m able to use it to my advantage a lot of times to separate myself from opponents and create space for my linemates.”

Head coach Ty Valin said he’s the type of player every team wants.

“It’s great to see Matthew get a shot in Junior A next season. He’s the ultimate team guy and will do whatever it takes to win,” said Valin.

“The team will miss him tremendously next season both on and off-the-ice. Mathew is a true pro and he was one of our leaders last season. Matthew had a tough year with injuries, but really showed what he can bring in the playoffs.”

Schulmeister was named the Ghostriders’ Playoff MVP and Most Inspirational Player.