The BC Wildfire Service has put an area restriction in place around the Cummings Creek fire near Sparwood.

The restriction will protect the public in areas where fire suppression activities are taking place.

The only people allowed in the zone are those with a signed authorization form, people travelling to or from their property as long as it is not under an evacuation order, people travelling in an official capacity or firefighters and other support staff.

Anyone found in violation of the area restriction may be fined $1,150.

The restriction will be in place until Oct. 15, 2022, unless rescinded earlier.

A map of the restricted area can be found below.