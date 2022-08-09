- Advertisement -

An area restriction has been put in place around the Weasel Creek wildfire.

On Tuesday, Wildfire Service officials said the cross-border wildfire has 648 hectares of the 1,241-hectare fire is on the northern side, in the Flathead Valley, about 40 kilometres south of Baynes Lake.

The area restriction will be in place until it is lifted, or October 15th.

BC Wildfire Service officials said the area restriction reflects the need to protect the public in areas where wildfire suppression work is taking place.



The only people allowed in the zone are those with a signed authorization form, people travelling to or from their property as long as it is not under an evacuation order, people travelling in an official capacity or firefighters and other support staff.

Anyone found in violation of the area restriction may be fined $1,150.

A map of the restricted area can be found below.