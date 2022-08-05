- Advertisement -

Our local KIJHL teams’ schedules are shifting because the Spokane Braves have chosen to not participate in the upcoming season.

“The Braves have been working hard over the last number of months in preparation to rejoin the KIJHL this fall and celebrate their 50th season,” said Commissioner Jeff Dubois.

Their main challenge was recruiting players at a time when athletes and team staff needed to be fully vaccinated to enter Canada.

“Despite their best efforts, the Braves look unlikely to be able to fill a roster of players who meet that requirement, and we reached a point where a decision needed to be made as to whether our season would proceed with or without Spokane,” Dubois added.

“To be clear, we fully support those measures that have been taken to keep our communities safe from COVID, and we look forward to the Spokane Braves rejoining the KIJHL as soon as they are able to do so.”

The five Eddie Mountain Division teams that were scheduled to play two games each against Spokane will make up those games against each other.

The Ghostriders will now play the Thunder Cats on Jan. 10.

Thunder Cats will play the Dynamiters on Jan. 31.

Dyanmaiters play the Rockets on Feb. 5.

Two games between the Rockies and Ghostriders and Rockets and Rockies has yet to be announced.