- Advertisement -

The City of Cranbrook wants to hear from you to help guide Cranbrook’s growth over the next 20 years.

Phase 1 began last fall when the city held a series of public engagement initiatives to find out the community’s vision for the future.

“I want to thank everyone who made their voices heard during Phase 1, and encourage everyone to continue participating in Phase 2,” said Mayor Lee Pratt.

“The Our Path to Cranbrook 2042 OCP is our main tool for determining how different policies will change and shape our community over the next 20 years.”

- Advertisement -

The city has now launched a series of surveys focusing on key policies included in the OCP.

This includes land use, housing, transportation, parks and recreation, social matters, and arts and culture.

The original OCP was adopted in 2006.

MORE: Survey Link (City of Cranbrook)

The city is also holding some information sessions this weekend.

– Aug. 5, City Hall Parkette, 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.

– Aug. 6, Farmer’s Market, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

– Aug. 6, Cranbrook Public Library, 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

– Aug. 6, Summer Sounds at Rotary Park, 5 – 7 p.m

– Aug. 6, Roller Skating at the Cranbrook Curling Centre, 7:30 – 9 p.m.