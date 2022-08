- Advertisement -

Progress is being made on the Annex Dike Improvement Project in Fernie.

City officials said workers have been stripping and clearing the area to prepare the site.

Contractors have been placing dike fill that will be used to build up 1,800 metres of the existing dike.

Construction has also begun on parts of the retaining wall.

Residents are asked to keep clear of the construction site while work is underway.