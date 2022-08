- Advertisement -

A draft of the Toby Creek flood risk assessment and mapping study has been completed by the District of Invermere.

They are holding a virtual information session for anyone to raise questions or give feedback.

District staff say the purpose of the study is to update the Toby Creek and Athalmer area flood mapping and incorporate climate change adaptation measures.

The session will be held on Aug. 10, from 3 to 4 p.m.

You can join the event from the post below.