The Cranbrook Bucks have a new forward joining the team for the upcoming season.

Matthew Duarte is from Hamilton, Ontario and played for the GOJHL’s Hamilton Kilty B’s last season.

Duarte put up 21 goals and 38 assists through 46 games.

He has a twin brother that plays for the Hamilton Bulldogs of the OHL.

He can’t wait to take in the outdoors of the Cranbrook area.

“I like to fish a lot, and I heard there’s some pretty great fishing out there. I’m excited to see it for myself,” Duarte said.

He describes his play as a bit of everything and models it after Jarome Iginla.

“I like to block shots, backcheck hard and I have a high compete level.”