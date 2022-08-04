- Advertisement -

Local grade 11 and 12 students can earn both high school and post-secondary credits for early childhood education (ECE) careers.

B.C. Government officials said School Districts 5, 6 and 8 have partnered with the College of the Rockies to offer online courses that started in February.

“Early childhood educators play a vital role in supporting the growth and potential of our youngest learners in B.C.,” said Katrina Chen, Minister of State for Child Care. “Investing in the education of ECEs is investing in children.”

Provincial funding and federal funding will go to help pay for the program, which is part of a larger effort to recruit more workers into the childcare sector.

- Advertisement -

“There is a strong need for early childhood educators now and in the coming decade, and that’s why we are working to give high school students who are interested in a career as an ECE an opportunity to get a head start on their post-secondary studies,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education and Child Care.

According to B.C. Government officials, about 800 students are expected to enrol in the ECE dual credit program by the end of 2025.

Officials add that tuition costs for the courses are also covered by the program.