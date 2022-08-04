- Advertisement -

Firefighting efforts in the East Kootenay could get a helping hand from Mother Nature as cooler weather is moving in for a few days.

However, it could also bring higher winds and more lightning.

BC Wildfire Service officials said they will be planning and preparing for whatever the weather brings.

There are currently six active fires in our region with one being classified as a fire of note.

- Advertisement -

All but one are believed to have been started by lightning.

As of noon today, campfires are now banned in the South East Fire Centre.

Connell Ridge Fire

The Connell Ridge wildfire is located approximately 15 kilometres from Cranbrook.

The last update from the BC Wildfire Service shows it has grown to around 850 hectares.

An evacuation alert was issued for six properties along Gold Creek Forest Service Road.

MORE: Evacuation alert issued due to Connell Ridge fire (Aug. 2, 2022)

The fire is being actioned by 54 firefighters, one helicopter and other aerial crews.

Yesterday ground crews were working on establishing control lines. This involves creating wide paths where all fuel has been removed.

Cummings Creek Fire

The Cummings Creek fire located about five kilometres from Spwarwood is the newest fire in our region.

Smoke is visible from Sparwood and neighbouring communities, but the fire is not currently a threat to any structures.

It’s about one hectare with a slow rate of spread.

BC Wildfire officials said the terrain is steep, inaccessible and poses a threat for ground and air crews.

They don’t believe it will grow much with the downturn in weather.

Six Mile Creek Fire

The Six Mile Creek fire near Creston is now being held.

It’s approximately 57 hectares and is believed to be human-caused.

No structures are currently being threatened by this blaze.

Mount Docking Fire

This fire is to the east of Edgewater.

It’s considered out of control and has approximately three hectares.

No evacuation alerts have been issued.

Stair Lakes Fire

The Stair Lakes Fire is the second largest in our region with an estimated size of 40 hectares.

It’s located west of Kimberley in the Purcell Mountains.

The fire is considered out of control but no evacuation alerts are active.

Bonner Mountian Fire

This is the smallest fire in our region at 0.01 hectares.

It’s under control with no evacuation alerts in place.