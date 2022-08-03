- Advertisement -

Wildfire smoke has prompted an air quality advisory for the southern part of the East Kootenay.

Environment Canada predicts smoke to be impacting the region for the next 24 to 48 hours.

The forecaster said smokey conditions can change quickly, and vary hour-by-hour.

“Wildfire smoke is a natural part of our environment but it is important to be mindful that exposure to smoke may affect your health,” said Environment Canada officials. “People with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, older adults, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure.”

You should take extra precautions to reduce smoke exposure for yourself and anyone in your care.

“Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gases which includes many chemicals that can harm your health,” said officials.

You can check any active weather advisories through the link below.

More: B.C. weather alerts (Environment Canada)