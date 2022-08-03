- Advertisement -

With the recent stretch of hot weather, the City of Fernie is implementing water restrictions.

Odd numbered houses can water on odd numbered days and vice versa for even numbered addresses.

You can only water between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. for no longer than one hour.

City staff said there are no restrictions for flowers and vegetable gardens, decorative planters, shrubs and trees.

Private and commercial outdoor impermeable surface washing is not permitted unless it’s for health and safety purposes or to prepare a surface for painting.

You can wash vehicles with a spring-loaded shut off hose only.