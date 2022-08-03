- Advertisement -

People living between Jaffray and Roosville can now hook up to faster internet thanks to 60 kilometres of fibre optic broadband cable installed in the South Country.

Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) officials said internet providers can hook up to this regional backbone to provide improved services to customers.

“Affordable, reliable and high-speed internet connectivity is no longer a luxury; it is a basic requirement to access information and services in today’s world,” said Johnny Strilaeff, President and Chief Executive Officer, Columbia Basin Trust. “Too many Basin communities continue to struggle with inadequate connectivity, and residents have clearly stated a need to improve their services to the same level as that offered in more populated areas.”

CBT officials said the cable runs between Jaffray and the United States border at Roosville and includes Yaq̓it ʔa·knuqⱡi’it, Grasmere and Baynes Lake, plus an additional branch to Kragmont.

The project cost $2.8-million, with over $1-million coming from CBT, $420,000 provided by the Regional District of East Kootenay and $1.4-million from the B.C. Government.

“The completion of this project brings the Regional Connectivity Committee’s vision of bringing equitable, affordable high-speed services throughout the region to life,” said Rob Gay, RDEK Board Chair and Chair of the Southeastern BC Regional Connectivity Committee. “By making large strides like this, we are ensuring the growth of rural economic development and sustainable, healthy communities.”