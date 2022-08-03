- Advertisement -

The co-founder of Angel Flight East Kootenay has been recognized as one of the Regional District of East Kootenay’s (RDEK) volunteers of the year.

Todd Weselake, who was also a pilot with the organization, is being recognized for his work in transporting East Kootenay residents to medical appointments in Kelowna free of charge.

“The work of Angel Flight East Kootenay is invaluable to our area and Todd’s contributions of time and expertise are integral to the success of the program,” said RDEK Electoral Area A Director,

Mike Sosnowski.

Sosnowski praised Weselake for his work to assist the local community.

- Advertisement -

“Having lived in the Elk Valley for the last two decades, he understands the importance of the flights he has offered to East Kootenay residents,” said Sosnowski. “As an avid, experienced mountain flyer, he takes aviation safety extremely seriously and is a part of the growth and success of Angel Flight East Kootenay.”

Flights with Angel Flight are planned based on individual needs, appointment times and urgency.

The organization does same-day returns and pickups from airports in Cranbrook, Creston, Golden, Invermere, Nelson and Sparwood.

Weselake will receive a recognition letter and a gift from the RDEK, as he and his family have moved to Prince George for a job as a commercial pilot.

RDEK officials say he intends to stay on the Angel Flight East Kootenay board in an advisory capacity.