Defenceman Carson Lambos will be putting on the red and white jersey to compete for Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships.

Lambos was part of the Ice in the franchise’s final year in Cranbrook during the 2018-19 season.

He was drafted by the Minnesota Wild in the 2021 NHL Draft.

The World Juniors was originally scheduled for December but was postponed due to COVID-19.

The tournament will run from Aug. 9-20.