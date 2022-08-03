- Advertisement -

No injuries were reported when a structure caught fire in the Spruce Grove RV Park and Campground near Fairmont Hot Springs.

Regional District of East Kootenay officials said members from Fairmont and Windermere Fire Departments responded to the Tuesday afternoon fire.

At the scene, the crew found an RV trailer and attached addition fully ablaze.

“We’d like to thank the staff from the Campground and Resort, who immediately jumped into action while safely trying to knock back the fire until we arrived,” said Columbia Valley Rural Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief Jon Tames. “Once on scene, our crew did an excellent job of keeping the fire contained to the one unit, particularly given the windy, hot conditions.”

The crew of eight firefighters from Fairmont Hot Springs brought along three apparatus, while four firefighters from Windermere arrived with two apparatus.

RDEK officials said the team managed to keep the blaze to one structure and members remained on-site until about 7:30 Tuesday evening.

The fire completely destroyed the RV and addition. No injuries were reported, as the occupants were not around when the fire broke out.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.