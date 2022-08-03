- Advertisement -

Three vehicle thefts in the Columbia Valley have police investigating.

On July 27, a white 2007 Ford F250 had been stolen from Industrial Road 2 in Invermere.

The truck had the BC license plate KK0516 when it was stolen and “Ski Home” written on both sides of the truck.

On July 31, a white 2007 Dodge 3500 pickup had been stolen from a property on Forster Landing Road.

It had the BC license plate 1177KY.

On July 25, an officer patrolling Radium located an unoccupied Ford F250 that was reported stolen out of Creston.

Police searched the area but found no suspects.

The truck has been taken in to be processed for forensic evidence.

Anyone with information about any of the stolen trucks is asked to contact the Columbia Valley RCMP or Crimestoppers.