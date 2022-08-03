Listen Live

Skimmer aircraft pilot survives forced landing near Cranbrook

By Ryley McCormack
A skimmer dropping water on a wildfire near Premier Lake on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Supplied by Brian Clarkson)
A skimmer pilot responding to a wildfire south of Cranbrook had to take a forced landing when the engine failed.

BC Wildfire Service executive director Ian Meier said the incident happened on Tuesday evening while the pilot was responding to the Connell Ridge wildfire.

“The pilot conducted a successful forced landing and was transported to receive medical assessment,” said Meier. “Our thoughts are with the pilot involved in this incident as well as their family, friends and colleagues. The BC Wildfire Service is providing all possible assistance to the pilot and Conair.”

The Connell Ridge wildfire has grown to about 150 hectares, as of a Wednesday morning update.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

