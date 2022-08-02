- Advertisement -

Cranbrook players Jaimee Spring and Rylind MacKinnon have been chosen to compete in the 2022-23 selection camp in Calgary.

The 11-day tournament will see 142 players compete for spots on Canada’s National Women’s Team, Canada’s National Women’s Development Team and Canada’s National Women’s Under-18 Team.

Teams will be split into four teams for practices, intrasquad games and off-ice sessions.

U18 players will be split into red and white teams.

“This is a great opportunity to bring all three groups together in one place and start to envision what the next four years will look like,” said Gina Kingsbury, director of hockey operations with Hockey Canada in a release.

“We are coming off a very successful season and we are looking to continue building on that. We have a full complement of experienced staff to lead our camps but having our Olympic athletes able to play leadership roles where they can mentor and share their experience is a positive step in our journey towards the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan.”

Spring put up six goals and four assists in 26 games for Edge School Prep

The camp begins on Aug. 3 and runs until the 14th.