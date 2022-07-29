Listen Live

News

IIO finds no wrongdoing by police following fatal accident in Elk Valley

By Josiah Spyker
(MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has cleared the Elk Valley RCMP of any wrongdoing during a fatal accident earlier this month.

On July 12, police responded to an erratic driver in a grey Chevrolet truck in the area of Kikkoman Provincial Park.

Before police could attempt a traffic stop the Chevrolet collided with a cyclist.

The cyclist later died in hospital.

After reviewing the evidence, including civilian witness statements, video footage, and police information the IIO determined that police action did not play a role in the cyclist’s tragic death.

