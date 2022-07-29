- Advertisement -

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has cleared the Elk Valley RCMP of any wrongdoing during a fatal accident earlier this month.

On July 12, police responded to an erratic driver in a grey Chevrolet truck in the area of Kikkoman Provincial Park.

Before police could attempt a traffic stop the Chevrolet collided with a cyclist.

The cyclist later died in hospital.

After reviewing the evidence, including civilian witness statements, video footage, and police information the IIO determined that police action did not play a role in the cyclist’s tragic death.