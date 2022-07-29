- Advertisement -

Conditions are right for a severe thunderstorm to develop over the southeastern part of B.C. on Friday.

Environment Canada issued the alert for a number of regions, including Arrow Lakes-Slocan Valley, East and West Columbia, Yoho and Kootenay Park, Kootenay Lake, the East and West Kootenay and the Elk Valley.

Officials will the forecasting agency said the storm could also bring large hail and heavy rain.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts are also possible. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” said Environment Canada officials.

Staff describe what conditions they look for when they send out a weather alert.

“Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall,” said Environment Canada officials.

You can keep track of Environment Canada’s weather alerts through the link below.

