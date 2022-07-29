- Advertisement -

District council member Mandy McGregor is running for Elkford’s mayor in the upcoming municipal election.

McGregor said she has been involved in Elkford’s municipal government for about 14 years.

“I married my husband and had my kids here, and in 2008 I decided that I wanted to give back to the community that has given so much to me, so I ran for council,” said McGregor. “And I have been active on council since the fall of that year.”

McGregor said she wants to run for mayor to better represent residents.

“I feel that it’s the responsibility of council to listen to and address the concerns of the community, and to represent all the information and decisions made on behalf of the community in a manner that residents are open to receiving it,” said McGregor. “Even though I know that is being done, I don’t believe it’s being done in an effective manner.”

If she wins the election, McGregor hopes to see Elkford become a better place to live.

“I hope that Elkford is full of the passion, determination and knowledge that I possess right now,” said McGregor. “I believe that if I put every ounce of passion into it, it’s going to be contagious. That passion is going to create a community that’s full of pride and willing to do anything and everything to make it a better place to live.”

The 2022 general municipal election is set for October 15th.