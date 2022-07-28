- Advertisement -

The Cranbrook Fire Department has gotten a new aerial ladder truck to replace the old one.

City staff said the previous ladder truck was at the end of its useful life after being in service for the last 24 years.

They said the city had outgrown the 75-foot American Lafrance, plus it was experiencing significant reliability issues and there was a critical shortage of replacement parts.

“We feel very grateful to have this apparatus in our Fire Service fleet, as it complements the work we do very well, and was designed with the capacity to continue serving the residents of Cranbrook throughout its expected 20-year life-cycle,” said Scott Driver, Director of Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services.

“Our citizens will be well served by this ladder truck, to service our existing multi-story apartment buildings and for those larger commercial, industrial and residential structures being developed in our community. It is only one tool in our arsenal, but it serves a very unique and critical role for our team, and for the citizens and businesses that live or work in large structures in our City.”

The new ladder truck includes a 105-foot ladder and a 5-inch diameter supply hose to ensure adequate water delivery capabilities.