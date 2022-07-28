- Advertisement -

Two men with outstanding warrants have been arrested by police in Radium Hot Springs.

Police said they were following up on a report of squatters on Horse Thief Forest Service Road near Radium.

They spoke to two men and found they both had warrants out for their arrest.

Both men were arrested and brought before a judge. One was released while the other remains in custody.

Police are also looking for a child-size electric motorcycle taken from a property on Columbia Lake Road in Fairmont Hot Springs.

The motorcycle is a yellow Razor MX650.

Police don’t know exactly when it was taken but believe it was sometime over the past week.

Anyone with information can contact the Columbia Valley RCMP.