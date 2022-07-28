- Advertisement -

A 30-unit housing development for single parent families, seniors and people living with disabilities in Sparwood is getting a funding boost.

According to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) officials, the four-storey complex will feature a mix of one, two and three-bedroom units, with seven being accessible.

“The building will have laundry rooms on each floor as well as an indoor-outdoor amenity space on the ground floor, featuring a semi-covered patio, sheltered gathering area and children’s play space,” said CMHC officials. “Elk Valley Family Society will own and operate the building.”

The building will be constructed on a plot of land at Sparwood’s 400 Evergreen Crescent.

A total of $7-million is being dolled out to help get the project off the ground.

with $2-million coming from the federal government, $3.65-million from the B.C. government, and $812,000 from Columbia Basin Trust.

Officials anticipate construction to be finished by the end of 2023.