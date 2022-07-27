- Advertisement -

The Kootenay Towed Water Sports team put up an impressive showing during the BC Summer Games in Prince George.

The team was made up of six competitors from Cranbrook, Nelson, Windermere and Invermere.

They came away with 14 individual medals and earned silver in the team event by scoring the second-highest team points for the weekend.

“It was incredible to watch our team – both on and off the water – and I’m so proud of every single one of them,” says Coach Christine DuBois.

- Advertisement -

“It speaks volumes for their skill and spirit when you consider they were the smallest team of the entire province and managed to win silver in the team event.”

“Prior to these games it was unknown whether Zone 1 has ever been represented at the BC Games in Towed Water Sports, but this team and their success will no doubt ensure our region continues to make its mark in future games.”

Towed water sports include categories from both wake and waterski.

It includes slalom course skiing, trick and jump competitions in the waterskiing category and wake surf, wake skate and wakeboard in the wake category.

“The athletes are permitted to choose any three events in wake and waterski to compete in at the Games. As we have many athletes that love all water sports it was a great opportunity to show the diversity of their skills,” added DuBois.

She encourages kids to try out water sports if they have the opportunity.

For those already competing and who want a chance to be in the next summer games, DuBois said they can contact her at christine@shadybrookresort.com.

Results:

• Girls 14-17

o Erica Godsave (Cranbrook) Gold Slalom, Silver Jump, Silver Wakeskate, Silver teamEvent

o Reece Lawrick (Invermere/Windermere) – Bronze Wakeskate, Silver Team event

• Girls 10-13

o Kaylee DuBois (Windermere)- Silver Trick Ski, Silver Wakesurf, Bronze Wakeboard, Silver team event

• Boys 14-17

o Ryder Duczek (Cranbrook)- Gold Wakesurf, Gold Wakeskate, Silver team event

o Dagen Duczek (Cranbrook)- Silver Wakesurf, Bronze Wakeskate, Silver team event

• Boys 10-13

o Bronson Schimdtke (Nelson)- Gold wakesurf, Gold Wakeskate, Bronze Wakeboard,

Silver team event