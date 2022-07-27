- Advertisement -

Cranbrook residents can head to Westen Financial Place to cool off as a heat wave sweeps through the region.

Officials with the City of Cranbrook said the building will serve as the community’s cooling centre to help out residents, visitors, and vulnerable people.

Western Financial Place will be open during regular operating hours, but it will be available to the public from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. as a cooling centre, with water and snacks.

The public library will also be open for the same purpose from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

A heat warning was issued for the East Kootenay on Tuesday, with Environment Canada officials predicting daytime high temperatures to peak at 36 degrees on Thursday.

The heat is expected to ease off slightly by the weekend, with a high of 30 degrees predicted for Sunday.

Experts are warning you to be on the lookout for signs of heat-related illnesses, such as swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Young children, pregnant people, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors are especially vulnerable to exposure from high temperatures.