Some postal outlets in the U.S. are still holding onto Canadian packages for over two years, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

South of Creston, Jake’s Landing in Porthill, Idaho, has given some leniency to Canadian customers.

“Getting people to come down and get the packages they have here has been a little bit of a challenge,” said Lars Jacobson, owner of Jake’s Landing. “We’ve decided that we wouldn’t charge late fees for picking this stuff up. We’re honouring that for as long as packages are here from the COVID pandemic.”

Jacobson said the business is still having a hard time, as a lot of his customer base comes from Canada.

“We’re still struggling to get customers back down, not only for packages but for gas and cheese and beer and whatever else,” said Jacobson. “We’re at about 25 to 30 per cent of our pre-COVID customers right now, so we’re still pretty lean.”

Those travelling between the two countries must follow a new set of rules that have been introduced since the Canada/U.S. border reopened.

One of which requires the use of the ArriveCAN app to allow people to travel into Canada, including its citizens.

“It’s been a good thing because it’s allowed Canada to open the border and open their side but it’s also been a hindrance to some folks who just aren’t really tech-savvy,” said Jacobson. “We’ve helped a lot and lots of people fill out the ArriveCAN, but we have people calling us and saying they feel nervous, they’re not comfortable or they don’t know how to use it.”

Jacobson said he will keep holding onto packages, but asks that you come to pick yours up as soon as you can if you had it delivered to his postal outlet.